Brian Callahan’s job as head coach of the Tennessee Titans may not be long for this world, but while he’s here, he’s gonna make it crystal clear how much he dislikes beat reporter Paul Kuharsky.

In his second season as the Titans’ head coach, things could not be going worse for Callahan. After a 3-14 rookie season, the team is off to an 0-4 start, including a 26-0 drubbing this past weekend at the hands of the Houston Texans. Starting quarterback Cam Ward summed up the situation simply on Sunday, stating, “We ass.”

Callahan took questions from the assembled media on Monday and was presumably not in the best of moods. That sentiment doubled when Kuharsky, a former ESPN reporter who has covered the franchise since its Houston days, asked a tough but fair question about the Titans’ resilience.

“Do you think this is a resilient and relentless football team?” asked Kuharsky.

“I know what you’re doing there, Paul,” responded Callahan. “I know what you’re doing. And I’m not gonna answer that sh*t right now.”

Kuharsky attempted to clarify and stress why he felt it was a necessary question, but Callahan cut him off.

“I’m just gonna compose myself before I say something I’d regret,” added Callahan. “But yes, I think this team is resilient. I think it is relentless. We haven’t played good enough football, and I think those are two very different things.”

He then launched into some classic coachspeak about working harder and coaching better, and the situation was diffused.

This isn’t the first time this season the coach and reporter have clashed at a post-game press conference. Following Tennessee’s Week 1 loss, Kuharsky asked Callahan to explain why the team was throwing the ball horizontally instead of vertically, which touched a nerve about the play-calling.

Callahan’s seat couldn’t possibly be hotter, so it’s understandable why he’s so frustrated with the state of things and having to constantly explain why his team can’t win. However, that’s the job, and Kuharsky’s questions aren’t even that harsh. Unfortunately for the Titans’ coach, these instances reflect the trend that has characterized his short tenure so far.