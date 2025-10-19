Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn watches from the sidelines in the second half during an NFL International Series game against the Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brian Baldinger was screaming at his TV.

The former NFL offensive lineman turned analyst watched Aaron Glenn let 30 seconds run off the clock at the end of the first half of last week’s game in London, doing absolutely nothing with the ball at midfield on fourth-and-one. The first-year head coach just let the clock expire while Garrett Wilson went after Glenn on the sideline, visibly frustrated that the Jets weren’t even trying.

“There’s 30 seconds to go and they let the clock run out,” Baldinger said on Nick Kostos’ You Better You Bet podcast on Audacy’s BetMGM Network. “They don’t do anything. It’s fourth and one. I mean, get the first down. Spike it. Take a shot. There’s a million things you can do, besides letting the play run out. They need points! The defense is playing the best they’ve played in over a year. It was a tremendous effort.”

The Jets fell 13-11 to Denver in Week 6, dropping to 0-6 on the season. Justin Fields completed nine passes for 45 yards. The offense managed 82 total yards. The defense held Bo Nix and the Broncos to 13 points. And Glenn, in his first year as a head coach, botched the end of the first half so poorly that it left Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner baffled about what just happened.

Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner couldn’t believe the Jets’ finish to the first half vs the Broncos after a fake punt conversion. 🏈🎙️⁉️ #NFL https://t.co/reU43m3t1M pic.twitter.com/K7gCPhb73B — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2025

“I was so ticked,” Baldinger continued. “Forget about Aaron Glenn, I was just ticked at how any football team — the way Garrett Wilson went after the coach at the end of the half — like, what are we doing? Give us a chance here. That makes no sense.”

Glenn’s explanation didn’t help. He said he knew the Jets were getting the ball to start the second half and didn’t want to risk giving Denver the ball back with time remaining and a chance to kick a field goal. That rationale would make more sense if the Jets weren’t desperate for any kind of offensive momentum after managing just 69 yards in the first half. Wilson said after the game that once he figured out the plan, he was “disappointed.”

Garrett Wilson was asked about his sideline exchange with Aaron Glenn at the end of the first half: “I just didn’t know exactly what the plan was. Once I figured it out, I was disappointed. I’ll just say that.” Follow-up: “To not run a play, is that what you mean?” Wilson: “I… pic.twitter.com/SkHpYtZQIt — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 12, 2025

When Kostos asked Baldinger if Glenn might be a one-and-done coach in New York, Baldinger acknowledged the Jets have a “terrible roster” before conceding, “It might be.”

“We’ve seen it in New England,” Baldinger said. “They’ve got the right guy in there now, and the right guy’s doing it right now. Like, you’re not going to get a whole lot of grace period here from these Jet fans if they don’t see progress. But I don’t think they’ve got a good roster, either. I think the roster stinks. I mean, you tell me outside of Will McDonald IV, Jermaine Johnson, and Quinnen Williams, what excites you about the defense? And where are they putting the money? The safeties are an issue. The receivers are an issue. They can’t find a returner. They’ve got major issues on that team. I don’t know if Darren Mougey’s done a good job either.”

Glenn delegated play-calling to offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. That means his primary responsibility is managing situations, making decisions, and keeping the team organized. The end of the first half in London showed he’s struggling with that part of the job.

“That’s his job is to manage it, is to look at the situation and be on top of it,” said Baldinger. “And I’m not here to throw Aaron into the crypt after six games, but some guys can be a head coach and some guys can’t. Managing the clock and making good decisions is a big part of it. And so, standing up in front of the room when guys are questioning what you’re doing at the end of the first half is tough. It’s tough on you.”

The comparison everyone keeps making is to Dan Campbell, which makes sense given Glenn served as his defensive coordinator in Detroit. Campbell went 3-13-1 in his first season with the Lions but showed enough progress that Detroit stuck with him. Baldinger said the difference is that the Lions improved as the season went on and started reflecting Campbell’s personality.

The Jets aren’t showing that trajectory. They’re 0-6 with a defense that’s coming off its best performance of the season and an offense that can’t function. Glenn’s relationship with the New York media has been contentious since Week 1, when he adopted a “watch the tape” approach to answering questions that wore thin immediately. He’s pushed back on negativity, told reporters he’d let them focus on the negatives while he focused on positives, and dismissed fair questions about Justin Fields’ performance after the London loss.

Now, his own players are questioning his decisions in real time on the sideline.

“Let’s just say you’re Quinnen Williams. If you’re Quinnen Williams, you’re sick of losing,” Baldinger said. “At some point, you’re just blocking all the noise out. ‘We’re 0-6 again. We’re out of it, like all I’ve done here since I’ve been here and signed my second contract, is lose.’ Like, that wears on great, young players.”

The Jets host Carolina on Sunday. The Panthers are 3-3 and riding a two-game winning streak, but the Jets are 1.5-point underdogs at home. If Glenn can’t figure out how to beat a team that’s barely above .500 in his own building, the questions about whether he’s the right guy for the job will get louder.