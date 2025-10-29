Credit: ‘4th and Favre’

Brett Favre couldn’t wait any longer to weigh in on Aaron Rodgers playing against the Packers.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback launched yet another former athlete-centric podcast this week, joining what has become the most crowded content space in sports media. Because if there’s one thing the podcast ecosystem desperately needed in 2025, it’s another Hall of Fame quarterback with opinions about the NFL.

4th and Favre premiered this week alongside co-host David Kano, a filmmaker and producer who previously worked with Favre on the CTE documentary “Concussed: The American Dream.” The show’s first episode is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms.

The launch represents Favre’s latest media venture after a tumultuous few years that saw him embroiled in Mississippi’s largest public embezzlement scandal and file unsuccessful defamation lawsuits against multiple sports media personalities.

In 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil suit accusing Favre of improperly receiving over $5 million from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. While Favre has not been charged with a crime and denies knowing where the funds came from, text messages published by Mississippi Today showed him advocating for welfare money to fund a volleyball facility at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played.

The scandal prompted widespread criticism from those in sports media, including Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe. Favre responded by filing defamation lawsuits against both hosts in 2023.

A federal judge dismissed the case against Sharpe, ruling his comments were protected by the First Amendment as “rhetorical hyperbole.” Favre later dropped the lawsuit against McAfee. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied Favre’s appeal in September 2024, affirming that Sharpe’s statements were “strongly stated opinions about the widely reported welfare scandal.”

Netflix released Untold: The Fall of Favre in May 2025, documenting both the welfare scandal and a 2010 sexual misconduct case involving former Jets reporter Jenn Sterger. After the documentary’s release, Favre suggested on social media that Netflix targeted him for supporting Donald Trump, though the scandals predated his political involvement.

Now, Favre is launching a podcast in the same media space where McAfee and Sharpe have built massive audiences. The first episode covered the death of former Jets center Nick Mangold, Aaron Rodgers’ first game back against the Green Bay Packers, the UFC heavyweight title fight, Arch Manning’s college football season, and the current NFL standings.

Favre’s entry into podcasting comes as athlete-hosted shows continue dominating sports media. But unlike many former players who use podcasts to control their narratives and defend themselves from criticism — a dynamic Stephen A. Smith called out in November 2024 — Favre enters the space having already fought and lost legal battles over media coverage of his off-field conduct.