Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

After being the subject of an unflattering Netflix documentary, Brett Favre appears to agree with the sentiment that his tarnished reputation on supporting Donald Trump.

Untold: The Fall of Favre premiered this week on Netflix. The documentary depicts the three-time NFL MVP’s off-field scandals that led to his downfall. Following the debut, Favre shared two social media posts implying the Netflix documentary held political motives.

Netflix is going after @BrettFavre for being an outspoken Trump supporter We stand with Brett Favre pic.twitter.com/XL7akVx4x8 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 21, 2025

One post shared by the former NFL quarterback said, “Netflix is going after Brett Favre for being an outspoken Trump supporter.”

“Haven’t you ever noticed that these ‘scandals’ seem to pop up (or again) every single time a famous individual vocally supports President Trump?” read another post shared by Favre.

Netflix’s documentary focuses on two of Favre’s well-documented scandals: the alleged sexts he sent to Jenn Sterger during his time with the New York Jets and the Mississippi welfare scandal, which also led to Favre filing defamation lawsuits against Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe.

But it seems baseless to blame the documentary on Favre’s politics. Favre is always primed for a documentary, with his name already being an attention grabber before his Trump support. The sexting scandal occurred long before Trump was running for president. Even the Mississippi welfare scandal was first reported on years before Trump was considered a serious candidate to run for president again in 2024.

Put his Trump support aside, the biggest fans of Favre on the field would have to admit we’ve seen enough to know the type of person Favre is.

Favre is a Trump supporter and reputedly not a very good person. The latter made him the subject of Netflix’s Untold series. These were well-documented power flexes by Favre that fueled transgressions and tarnished his reputation long before Netflix sought to cover them. Untold told stories that were already told.