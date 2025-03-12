Photo credit: Fox News

Brett Favre might not like it, but he now knows he can’t stop it, admitting he believes a Super Bowl will be held overseas in the near future.

The NFL is trying its best to make sure the league and sport is no longer a product unique to America. And what better way to prove that than by bringing its biggest game and event to another country?

Favre joined The Will Cain Show on Fox News Tuesday afternoon where he was asked about the possibility of a Super Bowl being played overseas. And much to Cain’s dismay, Favre admitted he sees it happening.

“I find it hard to believe that it will be played outside the United States,” Favre said before he seemingly very quickly found it easy to believe a Super Bowl will be played outside the United States. “That seems to be the trend nowadays. I think next year or the following year they’re playing in Australia. I know they’ve been playing in England, that’s been a hit. We’ll see, but I envision that happening in the near future.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has admitted the possibility of playing a Super Bowl in a different country. Last month, ESPN investigative reporter Don Van Natta Jr. predicted a Super Bowl will be played in London within the next five to seven years. Boomer Esiason recently predicted a four-team NFL division could land in Europe as soon as 2028. That’s only three years from now!

So yes, as Favre noted, it seems like a country other than the United States will get the opportunity to host the Super Bowl in the near future. Some people appear to have an issue with the optics of the Super Bowl being played in another country, but they shouldn’t have an issue with the logistics. As long as it kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on a Sunday in February, the Super Bowl is the one game that most fans don’t really care where it’s played.

Teams aren’t losing a home game. The Super Bowl isn’t filled with 60,000 die-hard NFL fans regardless of where it’s played. Most NFL fans will still opt to watch the event from their own home, whether it’s played in New Orleans, San Francisco, Jacksonville or Europe. And for the people that are traveling to the Super Bowl, there are worse things than a trip to London.