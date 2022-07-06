Following an offseason of seismic shifts to the NFL broadcasting landscape, Brett Favre picked an odd time to declare his interest in joining a booth.

Favre has been retired from football for more than a decade and the gunslinging quarterback previously resisted the idea of being a broadcaster. However, speaking to TMZ this week, Favre admitted he would certainly listen to an offer for a major broadcasting gig.

But where? NBC seems content with Cris Collinsworth, ESPN just acquired Troy Aikman for Monday Night Football, Fox is waiting on Tom Brady to retire, CBS has a lengthy commitment to Tony Romo and Thursday Night Football is ready to roll with Kirk Herbstreit. Sorry Brett, there’s nothing left.

“I guess my country accent cuts me out with the aw-shucks mentality,” Favre admitted. “I’m good, I have made great money and I’m very thankful. If someone offered me a job to do Monday night or Thursday Night Football and if it was a great deal, I would consider it, but it is not on my bucket list of things to do.”

Favre didn’t sound desperate to become a broadcaster, which is a good thing for him, because he likely missed the boat on that. It’s also probably a good thing for us, the audience, because as exciting as Favre was on the football field, he’s that boring during interviews off it. But hey, I don’t have high expectations for Brady either, so my opinion clearly doesn’t align with that of the major networks.

The chances that Monday Night Football or Thursday Night Football ever offer Favre a full-time job in the booth seems next to nil. But after watching networks shell out hundreds of millions of dollars for lead NFL analysts, Favre is at least right in admitting he would “consider” the offer. I don’t expect Monday Night Football to offer me the job either, but I would have to consider it if they did.

