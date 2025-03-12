Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

One of the interesting wrinkles in the ongoing Aaron Rodgers free agency saga is the outside chance the 41-year-old quarterback lands with the Minnesota Vikings.

That timeline would have some ironic symmetry with his predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre. To close out his career, Favre spent a season with the New York Jets and then two with the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers could take that very same path should he sign with the Vikings this offseason.

And appearing on The Will Cain Show on Fox News, Favre was asked what he thought about Rodgers’ potential landing spot.

Brett Favre talks Aaron Rodgers on Fox News: ‘By all means sign with the Vikings, they’re loaded at pretty much every position’ #NFL #Rumors pic.twitter.com/GMuVjsLxkK — Thomas Shafer (@thomas_shaf3r) March 11, 2025

“By all means, sign with ’em,” the Hall of Fame quarterback told Cain. “They got a really good football team. They’re loaded at pretty much every position.”

At the moment, it appears that the two most likely landing spots for Rodgers are the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams have been linked to signing the veteran quarterback.

But if Rodgers still feels like he has something to prove regarding his status versus Favre, then the Vikings would be an apt choice. Brett Favre led the purple and gold to an NFC Championship appearance in 2009, his final year in the league.

That’s a high bar to clear, but one Rodgers undoubtedly believes he can.