Brent Musburger is no longer the radio play-by-play voice of the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving after four seasons with the NFL franchise.

Musburger made the announcement himself Friday morning on Twitter, thanking his radio partner Lincoln Kennedy and all of the producers associated with the broadcast.

 

Musburger has been the Raiders play-by-play voice since 2018, replacing longtime announcer Greg Papa who now calls games for the San Francisco 49ers. After initially signing a three-year deal with the Raiders, Musburger remained in the booth for the 2021 season, but the length of his contract extension was unknown.

The iconic announcer initially retired from play-by-play broadcasting in 2017 when he parted ways with ESPN, with plans of focusing on his family’s then-newly-launched Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN). But one year later, he returned to the broadcast booth with the Raiders, albeit on a smaller scale than the national games he called throughout his career with CBS and ESPN.

His legendary sportscasting career spans nearly a half-century, and as he departs the Raiders booth at the age of 83, it’s reasonable to wonder if he’s called his last game. Musburger still maintains a presence with VSiN, although his family sold the company to DraftKings in 2021.

The Raiders have not made an official announcement on Musburger’s departure or possible replacement.

