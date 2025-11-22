Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The relationship between the New York Jets and the New York media can often be described as combative. An interaction between quarterback Justin Fields and New York Post reporter Brian Costello isn’t likely to do much to change that.

The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract with $30 million guaranteed this offseason in the hopes that he might finally be the quarterback to lead them to glory. It hasn’t turned out that way. As the franchise has stumbled through another disappointing season, the Ohio State product has thrown for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns, one interception, and four rushing scores in 9 games.

Coming off a 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots in which Fields threw for 116 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, head coach Aaron Glenn decided to bench him for Tyrod Taylor, who will start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Jets are going with Taylor so they can evaluate their pass catchers before the offseason. Still, the move has gotta sting for Fields.

The benched QB was approached at his locker on Friday by Costello, who asked for his thoughts on the demotion.

Approached Justin Fields at his locker. He said he was going to get a massage and did not have time to talk. I asked his reaction to move.

“there’s no reaction. That’s life. Shit happens.” — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 21, 2025

The interaction rubbed some the wrong way, with the leading frustration being that it put Fields in an unwinnable situation while creating a juicy quote. One person who really didn’t like the way it went down was Jets running back Breece Hall, who quoted Costello’s post with some choice words.

Pathetic move by you tbh. Wish some of yall would grow up and stop acting like little kids nagging somebody till they get mad lol. https://t.co/UbSYxZeoe7 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) November 21, 2025

“Pathetic move by you tbh. Wish some of yall would grow up and stop acting like little kids nagging somebody till they get mad lol.”

SNY Jets reporter Connor Hughes also shared the quote and context.

The complaint is similar to one raised during an X argument between WFAN radio host Shaun Morash and The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand over questions about then-backup quarterback Jaxson Dart and the starting quarterback. While Morash felt there was no good reason to ask the question or for Dart to answer it, Marchand thought it was still the reporter’s responsibility to ask it.

As we noted then, it’s not a reporter’s job to assign value to a subject based on an expectation of how they’ll answer. It’s the reporter’s job to ask the questions. And getting a generic answer that doesn’t provide any information is still better than never having asked the question in the first place. And the subject always has the right not to comment, even if it doesn’t feel like it.