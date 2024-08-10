Credit: NFL Network

The ongoing contract saga between the San Francisco 49ers and wide reciever Brandon Aiyuk has officially entered the “negotiating through Instagram comments” phase.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that “after months of speculation, sporadic negotiations, and recent trade talks, the 49ers are now making a renewed effort to try to get a long-term deal done with their estranged wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.”

He noted that there was no agreement in place and still plenty of “moving parts” to figure out, adding that a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers “remains a possibility.” The positive momentum here comes from the two sides simply having a discussion in the wake of reports that such a trade was imminent.

Pelissero initially reported the news Friday afternoon on X, saying that a “return to SF appears increasingly possible.”

The #49ers have made a renewed effort in recent days to strike a long-term deal with WR Brandon Aiyuk, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The situation is fluid and other teams, including Pittsburgh, are still in the mix. But a return to SF appears increasingly possible. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 9, 2024

If there’s anyone who might be able to confirm the accuracy of that report, it would be Aiyuk. The wide receiver happened to see the tweet on the thesfniners Instagram account and shared his thoughts.

Brandon Aiyuk now hopping into Instagram comments on the (neverending) rumors. pic.twitter.com/IUa0Il5IXU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2024

“Niners be in the media everyday lol, it’s two options out there pick one and stop dropping reports simple,” he wrote in the comments.

Based on that comment, we can surmise that Pelissero is getting his info from the San Francisco camp and perhaps it’s an attempt to make things sound cordial than they are. Of course, who knows what’s really going on behind the scenes in a long-gestating contract situation like this.

Pelissero noted Aiyuk’s comment later in the day during an NFL Network report.

More on where things stand with Brandon Aiyuk and how we got here, from @MikeGarafolo and me on @NFLGameDay @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/9tnEdG37Mm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 9, 2024

Lurking in the background of this story is prettyrickey213, the mysterious X user who spent the offseason beating NFL insiders on just about every major scoop. He reported that Aiyuk was going to be a Steeler, kicking off a firestorm of reports, rebuttals, and refutations. Pelissero seemingly called out prettyrickey213 and alluded to his kind of reporting as a “scam.” While the situation has taken quite a few twists and turns since then, Ricky remains confident that will be the outcome. If that happens, expect some epic shade-throwing.

For now, however, Aiyuk is still a 49er. That could change, or not change, any minute now. Keep an eye on the comment sections for any updates.

