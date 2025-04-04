Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; An overall view of State Farm Stadium as the American flag is displayed during pregame ceremonies for an NFC wild card game. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The term “un-American” gets tossed around quite a bit in sports — more than you’d think — especially when it comes to the National Football League.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wasn’t the first to label the NFL Draft as “un-American,” but that sentiment has undoubtedly gained some traction over the years. Dominique Foxworth echoed similar thoughts but expanded his critique to include the franchise tag, salary cap, and NFL Draft.

Now, what NFL commentators chose to label as “un-American” is widening once again.

This week, the NFL voted to change its overtime rules for the regular season, aligning them with the playoff format. Under the new system, both teams will get the chance to possess the ball, even if the team that wins the coin toss scores a touchdown.

But the catch is that the extra period will be 10 minutes, not 15.

And if the game remains tied after that? It’s a draw. A tie. In the regular season.

That’s a tough pill to swallow for Brady Quinn, who wasted no time slapping a familiar label on the change, blasting the idea of regular-season games ending like a Premier League match.

The ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback put it bluntly: ties in football are inherently “un-American.”

“I mean, does anyone want to see a tie in the regular season?” Quinn asked on his 2 Pros & A Cup of Joe radio show. “Like, does anyone even want to see a team that gets into overtime and is playing for a tie instead of a loss because it may benefit them? This is America. Weren’t we built on winning and losing? Where we built on ties? Last time I checked, that’s never been the case, ever, in the history of this country. I find it incredibly un-American to have an overtime where we don’t have a winner and a loser. Isn’t that what this is all about?”

“Am I wrong? Someone tell me I’m wrong, that this country wasn’t about winning and losing,” Quinn continued. “I mean, at what point in World War I or World War II did we say, ‘Ah, we’re good; let’s just push for a tie.’ At no point, ever, in history. The Revolutionary War, were we pushing for a tie with that one? No chance. There’s a reason why things got kicked off with the Boston Tea Party. This country was built on winning and losing. You did, or you didn’t. The haves and the have-nots.”

Brady Quinn wants to make it like overtime in the playoffs.

“We’re going to have a winner or loser,” Quinn declared. “It doesn’t matter how long it takes us to figure that out. That’s what we want. That’s what we want in this country.”

We want a lot of things, but perhaps this and a commercial-free Red Zone will suffice.