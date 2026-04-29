Credit: imagn images via Reuters Connect

Mike Vrabel is doing everything he can to move forward as head coach of the New England Patriots following the public circus surrounding his apparent long-term affair with NFL insider Dianna Russini. And headlining him as a “Most Influential Bostonian” is probably not going to help. At least not now.

A month ago, Vrabel being anointed in such a way would have been expected, if not applauded. He was a legend as a player with the Patriots and had returned to the team as head coach and led the team to their first Super Bowl appearance in the post-Brady area. He was seen as an inspirational figure, a motivator, someone who commanded respect, and a leader of men.

But that view of Mike Vrabel seems like an incredibly distant memory. After appearing in public following the pictures posted of himself of Dianna Russini, he now appears to be a shadow of his former self. In his first statement, the head coach who once cut a strong, impenetrable figure was full of guilt and shame. And that was before his counseling session during the NFL Draft predated the reveal that his personal relationship with Russini dated back years.

At this point, anyone would understand changing gears if you were coming up with a list of “Most Influential Bostonians.” Maybe it’s time for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to shine. Alas, Boston Magazine went ahead on Tuesday and published a cover story with Vrabel alongside quarterback Drake Maye for all the world to see.

Power looks different in every town. Ours comes with a championship ring, a lab coat, a Bakemas cookie, and 351 town names in alphabetical order. Meet the 150 people shaping Boston in 2026 here. Don’t agree? See you in the comments. https://t.co/jkpWmn3oSf pic.twitter.com/Zqrdec6kkG — Boston Magazine (@BostonMagazine) April 28, 2026

Incredibly, the cover of Maye and Vrabel is not an actual picture of the two, but rather an illustration. The magazine told FOS’s Ryan Glasspiegel that the decision to honor Maye and Vrabel was made over a month ago and there was no consideration given to going in a different direction given recent events.

The brief write-up that accompanies Boston Magazine’s selection makes no mention of Dianna Russini or the still-unfolding scandal. Pour one out for Massachusetts governor Maura Healey, Eastern Bank executive chair Bob Rivers, and Boston mayor Michelle Wu as the top runners-up who didn’t move up a spot in spite of, well, everything.

That’s… a decision! Surely Boston Magazine had to know the viral reaction that their choice to stick with an illustration of the Patriots coach and his quarterback would bring and affixing this label to them now of all times. Would it really be that difficult to photoshop the head coach out of this one and just focus on Drake Maye? Maybe like Mike Vrabel, the magazine just needed a little extra encouragement in turning the page.