Credit: © Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins brought in Troy Aikman as a consultant for their general manager search, and Boomer Esiason has some questions about what that means for Dan Marino.

Aikman, ESPN’s Monday Night Football analyst, will advise the Dolphins throughout the GM hiring process in a temporary role, working alongside Marino, who already serves as a special advisor to owner Stephen Ross. But Esiason thinks the dynamic between the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks could be awkward.

“They’re hiring him as a consultant as opposed to Dan Marino, who is already there as a consultant,” Esiason said on Boomer & Gio. “You think they’re going to collaborate together? I don’t think so. I think they like each other, but I would imagine if I’m Dan Marino, I’m like, ‘What are we doing? We’re bringing in Troy Aikman?’ It’d be one thing if Jerry Jones brought in Troy… It’d be like the Jets called up Phil [Simms].”

Boomer Esiason shares his thoughts on Miami hiring Troy Aikman as a consultant pic.twitter.com/4dYf1xDbYZ — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) January 2, 2026

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Aikman has already been making calls around the league to research candidates and discussing strategy with Miami ownership.

Marino, meanwhile, is already embedded in the organization. He has served as a special advisor to Ross and will be involved in GM interviews alongside Dolphins executive Brandon Shore. As Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted, both Marino and Shore will participate in the search, though Ross will ultimately lead the process.

For those who have asked about these topics, Dan Marino and Dolphins executive Brandon Shore will be involved in the GM search. Their opinion is valued by ownership. But Dolphins ownership, not anybody else, will be leading the search, per source with direct knowledge. Aikman is… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 2, 2026

“I think he’s locked in,” Esiason said of Marino. “He’s involved.”

So why bring in Aikman? It’s about access. Aikman’s spent 25 years going into NFL facilities for production meetings, talking to coaches, coordinators, and executives across the league every week. He knows people in every front office. Marino’s been with the Dolphins in various roles for years, so he knows Miami’s operation inside and out. But the Dolphins haven’t run a full external GM search since they hired Dennis Hickey in 2014. Ross needs someone who can tell him which assistant GMs around the league are rising, which front office executives have good reputations, who’s actually available and worth pursuing. That’s what Aikman brings.

Still, Esiason wonders about the optics. If you’re Marino, what message does it send when the team brings in another Hall of Fame quarterback to do essentially the same thing?

“I found it to be very interesting, not that I don’t think Troy won’t be able to do what they’re asking him to do and just consult,” Esiason said. “I think there was a lot of talk about Troy being a GM someday, like there was some talk about Tom Brady or Peyton Manning being GMs, but they don’t — they don’t want that job. That job requires an awful lot of time and there’s so much that goes into it.”

For now, Aikman’s role is strictly advisory. He’ll sit in on interviews and discuss candidates with Ross, but ESPN confirmed that the consulting gig “doesn’t interfere with his responsibilities” and that “his schedule remains unchanged” as he prepares to call a Week 18 game and then a postseason matchup the following Monday.

Esiason, though, thinks there’s more going on beneath the surface.

“From where I sit and what I did, you know, there’s egos involved,” Esiason said.