Jon Gruden is back.

Well, almost.

Gruden resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 over leaked emails featuring insensitive language and finally re-emerged this fall with a new YouTube channel called “Jon Gruden Loves Football,” where he analyzes NFL tape with guests like Mel Kiper and Drew Brees.

Gruden appeared on The Dan Patrick Show a few months ago as part of his promotional tour for the new channel. There, he skillfully sidestepped questions about the continuing legal fallout from his leaked emails and resignation from the Raiders.

But he’s not sidestepping NFL opportunities, according to Boomer Esiason.

The ex-NFL quarterback and current WFAN co-host of Boomer & Gio shared that he’s made some calls and that Gruden’s name has surfaced as a person of interest.

“Now, all of a sudden, in the last couple weeks, that name is out there all over the place,” Esiason said Wednesday. “‘Is it a realistic situation that he would want to get back into football?’ I’m telling you right now — a couple of calls last night — I can confirm that he definitely wants to get back in 100 percent.

“I can also confirm, and I believe this to be true. This, again, is my opinion after speaking to at least two different people that are involved in coaching searches and things of that nature, that there are teams that are interested in him. And if it’s not this year, it’s definitely next year. But he’s coming back. He’s definitely coming back.”

“He’s definitely coming back” Boomer says he can confirm Jon Gruden’s desire to be a head coach again, and that teams are starting to have interest: pic.twitter.com/sNtDXWXID5 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) November 13, 2024

While Gruden is ready to return to the big leagues of both media and coaching, don’t expect him to address his comments in the emails or his legal battle with the NFL anytime soon — at least not publicly.

That said, if Gruden does secure the opportunities Esiason alluded to, those conversations will likely take place behind closed doors.

