Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

After Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were arrested as part of a federal investigation into illegal gambling, it made Boomer Esiason wonder about possible fixed NFL games.

The NBA woke up to earth-shattering news Thursday morning, with Rozier and Billups arrested in separate sports betting probes. Rozier, who was previously investigated for possibly manipulating his performance during a 2023 NBA game, was arrested Thursday morning at a hotel in Orlando, where the Heat lost their season opener to the Magic. Billups was arrested in Oregon in what ABC News reports was part of a separate but related betting case. According to ABC News, Billups was charged in an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia.

While discussing the bombshell NBA story Thursday morning on WFAN, Gregg Giannotti noted how it might be easier to catch a player in a betting scandal because large amounts of money being wagered on prop bets could be a red flag. Giannotti, however, believed it’s harder to prove if an official is fixing games.

Boomer Esiason has thoughts about the controversial Rams-Saints NFC Championship game from 2019 pic.twitter.com/wrvcJuV91f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 23, 2025



“I just think Rams-Saints,” Giannotti’s co-host Boomer Esiason quickly interjected. “I think of that game and I really do wonder.”

Esiason is referring to the Los Angeles Rams beating the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in the NFC Championship game from Jan. 20, 2019, which is widely known for a controversial no-call. With the game tied at 20 late in the fourth quarter, New Orleans had to settle for a field goal after an obvious pass interference that would have extended the drive was not called. If the flag was thrown, the Saints could have scored a touchdown or ran the clock out before kicking a field goal. Instead, they settled for a field goal with time left, the Rams tied it and won in overtime to go to the Super Bowl.

It was widely known as one of the worst missed pass interferences in NFL history, and Boomer Esiason appears to wonder if there was something more behind the no-call.

The NFL has never publicly stated they believe the game may have been fixed. It was just a terrible timing for a terrible no-call. But the more leagues continue down the path of embracing sports betting and partnerships with sportsbooks, the more credence it will give to fixing conspiracies.

And there’s nothing more dangerous to the success of these leagues than scandals that can ruin their integrity. It’s one thing for a Saints fan to feel like the game may have been fixed. But this is a former NFL MVP, NFLPA rep and longtime broadcaster putting up a red flag.