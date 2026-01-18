Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images (Josh Allen); Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Booger McFarland)

The Denver Broncos knocked the Buffalo Bills out of the NFL playoffs with a 33-30 overtime win in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday. The overtime finish featured a controversial interception on a Josh Allen pass, and Allen and a heartbroken Bills locker room were very emotional after the game.

Allen completed 25-of-39 passes for 283 yards, three touchdown passes, two interceptions (the controversial one was certainly tough luck), and a 90.0 passer rating. On the ground, he had 12 carries for 66 yards and fumbled three times, with the Broncos recovering two of those.

After the game, ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland posted on social media, “Josh Allen has no one to blame but himself.”

“Josh Allen has no one to blame but himself,” McFarland, the NFL Primetime analyst, posted to X. “Several turnovers and if that wasn’t enough. He had the ball in OT with a chance to score and win. The best player in football comes up short again.”

Allen had the four turnovers and had a couple of passes that he would definitely like back down the stretch (like in the final seconds of regulation on what might have been a go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox).

But he also led the Buffalo offense to scoring 30 points against one of the NFL’s best defenses in one of the NFL’s most hostile environments at Mile High in Denver. And a lot of the offensive production was Allen making plays that few quarterbacks in the world can make.

Allen told the media after the game, “I feel like I let my teammates down,” but he’s going to be the first one to say that after any big loss as the quarterback and leader of the team, and he expects greatness out of himself.

And those expectations have become the same as those of the media and NFL fans for Allen, who is arguably the top quarterback on the planet but hasn’t reached the Super Bowl yet as he enters his 30s (Allen turns 30 on May 21).

So, until Allen finds a way to win at least a conference championship, there are going to be a lot of takes like McFarland’s, even if it comes across as harsh.