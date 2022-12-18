The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are in the elements right now. A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for the city and plenty of snow already fell on the city overnight.

Early in the game, the Dolphins drove down the field. Miami backed the Bills up on 2nd and goal deep in their own territory. Tua Tagovailoa threw an incomplete pass though, and while that occurred, Bills Mafia decided to start a snowball fight.

Bills fans threw snowballs on the field during active play. One snowball even pelted a camera operator outside of the end zone. Our own Awful Announcing Twitter account showed as much:

Not even camera operators are safe from Bills mafia pic.twitter.com/snHRe930vT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 18, 2022

Bills Mafia continued to throw the snowballs, throwing them in celebration on Buffalo’s first and second touchdowns. The issue persisted throughout the quarter as fans threw them on the field in every direction. That included an area of Dolphin players on the sideline.

Unfortunately, that meant that the game had to be halted. “Game is temporarily delayed due to Bills Mafia throwing snowballs onto the field, specifically at the Miami bench,” AA tweeted.

Game is temporarily delayed due to Bills Mafia throwing snowballs onto the field, specifically at the Miami bench. pic.twitter.com/3ds4fv6lrn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 18, 2022

This spurred quite a reaction on Twitter. A Philly-area reporter pondered if Buffalo fans would have to hear about this one. Breland Moore of Fox 29 Philadelphia tweeted, “Wonder if Buffalo will also hear about throwing snowballs for the next 100 years, or does it only count when it’s thrown at Santa?”

Wonder if Buffalo will also hear about throwing snowballs for the next 100 years, or does it only count when it’s thrown at Santa? ? pic.twitter.com/njoLZokksK — Breland Moore (@BrelandFOX29) December 18, 2022

It got very out of hand though. To the point that referees threatened the team and the fans with penalties.

And the officials announce that the Bills will be penalized if snowballs continue to be thrown onto the field. pic.twitter.com/JlOMtZPYQK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 18, 2022

You see something new every day.

[Photo Credit: NFL Network, Awful Announcing]