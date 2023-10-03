Credit: NBC

Cris Collinsworth has been accused of overhyping NFL quarterbacks for a long time.

He doesn’t discriminate either. He’s just as likely to try and boost Brock Osweiler as he is Patrick Mahomes.

However, even by his standards, Collinsworth’s calls in favor of Zach Wilson during Sunday Night Football’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets seemed over the top. And while Wilson was deserving of praise for putting in his best effort of the season, it was still a bit too much for many NFL viewers.

"You can't play quarterback better than this! All these throws are perfect… Wow, what a drive!"- Cris Collinsworth as Zach Wilson throws a TD and gets a game-tying 2-point conversion. #SNF pic.twitter.com/VkKQW8RsY4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 2, 2023

That includes The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, who called out Collinsworth for his effusive praise of Wilson, who finished 28-of-39 for 245 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a lost fumble in a 23-20 loss to the defending Super Bowl champions.

Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal ribbing Cris Collinsworth was really funny pic.twitter.com/VdETT7IupK — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) October 2, 2023

“Cris Collinsworth — I didn’t know somebody could have a live orgasm for an hour-and-a-half on the air,” Simmons said on his podcast Monday. “It was like when Howard Stern has the people ride the Sybian [a masturbation device]. Like Ohhhhhh Zach Wilson! Ohhhhhhh he’s making all the throws! Mike ahhhhhhh!

“He was like losing his mind! I’ve never heard anyone hype up a … decent performance — I won’t be telling my grandkids about Zach Wilson tonight.”

Co-host Cousin Sal Iacono started imitating Collinsworth and added “Ohh, are you kidding me? Bill, if I don’t get to induct Zach Wilson into Canton something’s very wrong. Don’t let me come across Joe Namath in a dark alley! I’m gonna punch his lights out!”

Simmons then joined in on the imitation, saying “Who was saying that Zach Wilson couldn’t make all the throws? I mean, look at this Mike (Tirico)!” He then shifted back into his own voice to say “The last four weeks he didn’t make any of these throws.”

Media members got criticized Sunday for hyping Wilson up too much and also for slamming him too hard. Much like Wilson’s quarterback play, hopefully, things will settle down in the weeks ahead and not be so erratic week-to-week.

