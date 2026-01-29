Credit: The Ringer, imagn images

When it comes to the list of best studio hosts in sports, usually the list begins and ends with TNT’s Ernie Johnson. But Bill Simmons has a new name he wants to throw into the hat for the best of the best in the role: Charissa Thompson.

Thompson has been on television in significant roles for a long time as a host and sideline reporter at Fox Sports and Amazon. Although her work in the latter became a source of controversy well after her tenure in that role ended, she has shone in her lead role as the host of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

Thompson’s crew, made up of Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Andrew Whitworth, has gelled together nicely and become arguably the pick of all the NFL studio shows. And Bill Simmons credits their success to Charissa Thompson being willing to play point guard and let the analysts shine, whether it’s for football things or fun and games.

The clip of Simmons praising Thompson came from the Ringer colleague chef Dave Chang’s podcast and was unearthed by the chronicler of all things Sports Guy, the r/BillSimmons Podcast social media page.

Bill Simmons HEAPS PRAISE on Charissa Thompson’s studio hosting skills and PREDICTS Taylor Rooks will be the next to ascend pic.twitter.com/ulqtpJfWPf — The r/BillSimmons Podcast (@rBillSimmonsPod) January 29, 2026

“Charissa Thompson is the best studio host,” Simmons stated. “I’m not just saying that because you work with her. I talked to her recently, and I told her that. Why is she the best studio host? Because the studio host fundamentally, when they’re doing that job, they win when the show wins. They don’t win when they win. And the hosts that understand that, they win when the people they’re sitting with, that they’re winning, you’re going to win anyway if everyone else is good. She gets that. You’d be amazed how many people don’t get that.”

In praising Charissa Thompson, Bill Simmons also gave some shine to another Amazon Prime Video host, NBA studio anchor Taylor Rooks, whose career has taken off in recent years.

“I think Taylor Rooks might understand that, too. She’s been the newest one. She gets, ‘I gotta make Dirk look good, I gotta make Nash look good.’ And when a host is doing like the turns to the camera with a lot of solos, or it’s like about them, the host wins if the show wins,” Simmons added.

Bill Simmons can speak from personal experience on this front, given that he was an analyst on a major studio show himself and clearly felt he was not set up by his host to succeed. The most memorable moment from his run as a studio analyst was his awkward encounter with Sage Steele during the NBA Finals. Simmons famously asked, “Do I get to speak now, it’s been ten minutes?” as Steele visibly shook her head in disgust. That obviously led to the end of that iteration of ESPN’s NBA studio show.

It’s hard not to read through the lines in Simmons’ comments and think that he would love to have had Thompson or Rooks as his studio host at ESPN. But both Amazon stars are doing great work right now. And even if they aren’t at the same level as Ernie Johnson, James Brown, and other legends that sit in the host chair, they are well on their way to long-term success as hosts.