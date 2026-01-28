Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In a shocking report from ESPN’s Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham on Tuesday afternoon, NFL fans learned that six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick was snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame voters, failing to eclipse the 80% threshold needed for inclusion. It was the first time Belichick, whose resume would suggest is a surefire Hall of Famer, was eligible for induction into Canton.

Van Natta and Wickersham’s initial report detailed that two defining scandals of Belichick’s career, Spygate and Deflategate, “came up in deliberations among voters.” One anonymous voter even told the ESPN reporters that longtime NFL team executive Bill Polian, who is on the Hall’s voting committee, suggested to other voters that they should “wait a year” before inducting Belichick into the Hall as punishment for the two cheating scandals.

On Tuesday evening, Polian responded to allegations that he influenced Belichick’s snub.

Sports Illustrated‘s Matt Verderame spoke to Polian on the phone after the ESPN report was published, and the former Indianapolis Colts general manager said, in no uncertain words, that he wasn’t involved.

“That’s totally and categorically untrue. I voted for him,” Polian reportedly said.

I just spoke on the phone with Bill Polian and asked whether he was an influence on Bill Belichick being snubbed by the Hall of Fame. His quote: “That’s totally and categorically untrue. I voted for him.” — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 27, 2026

Notably, Polian declined to comment for the original ESPN story. Unlike the Baseball Hall of Fame, voters for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a group largely comprised of media members, do not have their ballots made public. Therefore, unless Polian’s ballot is leaked, there’s no way to verify if he voted for Belichick or not.

It’s possible that Polian did bring up Belichick’s two cheating scandals during deliberations earlier this month, but decided to vote for him anyway. In that case, he could be telling the truth about his own ballot but still have influenced a number of voters not to select Belichick.

Either way, the end result is puzzling. Of the 50 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee, more than 10 would’ve had to omit Belichick. That’s a staggering number for a coach who has won eight Super Bowls — six as a head coach and two as a coordinator — throughout his career.