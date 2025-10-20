Photo Credit: CBS

The Miami Dolphins were annihilated 31-6 by the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, summarizing a dreadful start to their season. Miami is now 1-6, with its only win being a home victory over a New York Jets team that’s 0-7. And the Browns were 1-5 before Saturday’s 25-point win over the Dolphins.

After Sunday’s Miami loss, Hall of Fame head coach and current NFL on CBS analyst Bill Cowher said that the Dolphins looked “disinterested” and “deflated” against the Browns.

“They looked almost disinterested. They looked deflated…” – @CowherCBS discusses the Dolphins performance vs the Browns on Sunday pic.twitter.com/lkZkHpaW24 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 19, 2025

“The second half of that game, they looked almost disinterested,” Cowher said on The NFL Today. “They looked deflated. They looked almost… there was nothing left in the tank. They almost disengaged. I’m just talking the way I saw it. Tua (Tagovailoa) turned the ball over four times. The defense gave up some big plays.”

“It will be interesting to see what happens down there,” Cowher continued. “There’s been a lot of talk about the lack of structure that they have inside the building… We don’t know what’s going on inside the building, because we’re not there. But we see the product that’s on the field. And right now, there’s some issues in Miami.”

As Cowher alluded to, we’re not in the building and witnessing the Dolphins’ operation. But when a team is 1-6, and words such as “disinterested,” “deflated,” and “disengaged” are used to describe the team’s effort, it’s not a great look for the head coach.

The seat would seem to be getting very hot for Miami head coach Mike McDaniel in year four. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones even thinks that McDaniel may have just coached his last game for the Dolphins.

“It is possible that Mike McDaniel has coached his last game with the Miami Dolphins.” – @jjones9 pic.twitter.com/QTNEeqarcY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 19, 2025

This will definitely be a storyline to watch in the coming days, maybe even in the coming hours.