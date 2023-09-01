Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

When Bill Cowher retired from coaching and joined CBS’ The NFL Today in 2007, rumors of a return to the NFL dogged him for years. For a while there, every offseason offered fresh speculation that the Super Bowl-winning head coach would need to scratch that itch one last night. However, he never did.

Those rumors have pretty much dried up at this point since the 66-year-old hasn’t coached a game in 17 years.

However, according to Cowher, he still gets feelers every now and again about a potential return to the sidelines.

“I wouldn’t say every year but pretty much very often,” Cowher told Pat McAfee during an appearance on his show Thursday.

"I wouldn't say every year but pretty much very often," Cowher told Pat McAfee during an appearance on his show Thursday.

Cowher said that he’s appreciated the “taste of normality” that came with life after being an NFL coach and he’s pretty happy with his cushy studio gig.

“I just said, ‘I’m good,’” he said. “And plus I’ve really enjoyed being at CBS. It gave me a little bit of my fill during the season of being able to watch football with a bunch of football guys.”

“We sit there every Sunday and watch every game,” Cowher added. “I talk to a lot of coaches around the league, GMs around the league, and just give them my feedback – what I see.”

Cowher spent 15 seasons as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers where he won eight division titles, two AFC Championship Games, and Super Bowl XL. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

