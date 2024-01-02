Bill Belichick during a press conference

NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick could be on the move this offseason after failing to get the ball rolling on a New England Patriots rebuild in the four seasons since Tom Brady departed. And if Belichick leaves New England, he has revealed where we can all look to find the news.

“You know, if I was going to do anything, I’d put it out there on Twitter and MyFace so everybody could see it,” Belichick told The Greg Hill Show in Boston on Tuesday. “If I don’t do that, then I’ll just keep it private.”

Bill Belichick shares how HE would make a big announcement about his future!

The 71-year-old coach faces numerous options this offseason. Football fans are enamored of the idea of Belichick moving to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. Media vets like Al Michaels have speculated Belichick could join the broadcast booth, potentially even alongside Brady at Fox. Athlete turned commentator Howie Long works at Fox but doesn’t expect Belichick to join up.

Of course, Belichick could also retire. He is notably just 14 wins from the all-time NFL coaching record, but even in Los Angeles, it’s unclear how many seasons it would take him to pass it.

Should Robert Kraft decide to part ways with Belichick, however, it will surely be one of the biggest sports stories of 2024. Belichick has coached the Patriots since 2000 and won six Super Bowls. He is the Patriots.

No matter what he does, fans may have a hard time tracking down the news. After all, Twitter doesn’t exist anymore, and MyFace never did.

