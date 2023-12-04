Credit: New England Patriots

Bill Belichick’s 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots will almost certainly end up as his worst.

At 2-10, the Patriots will likely end up with the worst record of Belichick’s entire head coaching career, beating his final season with the Cleveland Browns when they finished 5-11.

Sunday’s 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers made NFL history and not the good kind. It means that the Patriots are now the first team in the Super Bowl era to go 0-3 during a three-game stretch while surrendering no more than 10 points in each game.

While Belichick has never been the most forthcoming person during a press conference following a loss, he was especially surly after making that kind of dubious history.

Belichick ended up getting peppered with tons of questions about the team’s offensive futility following their second shutout loss of the year. He put up with it for about six minutes before uttering “Alright, anything else?” While someone did say “Last question” to the pool of reporters, Belichick had clearly already decided he was done for the day. He walked off before anyone had a chance to ask that final query.

The only saving grace for Belichick and the Patriots is that they’re in prime position for one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. As of today, they would have the No. 2 overall pick with the 1-11 Carolina Panthers one game ahead of them.

Of course, there’s also a growing sentiment that, one way or another, this could be Belichick’s last season in New England. And given that there is a rebuild ahead, it might be the ideal time to part ways.

Whatever happens, we’re sure there are at least a few more surly Bill Belichick press conferences ahead.