Oct 11, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary football coach Bill Belichick could soon venture into sports broadcasting. But before we get there, Belichick had business to attend to. The longtime New England Patriots coach released a full-page advertisement to thank the Boston and New England area for everything.

Belichick’s thank you message appeared in the Sunday edition of the Boston Globe.

Phil Perry was among those to note the advertisement.

“Bill Belichick’s full-page thank you to Patriots fans in today’s Boston Globe,” Perry posted Sunday on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

The full message can be viewed below:

Bill Belichick’s full-page thank you to Patriots fans in today’s Boston Globe. “Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.” pic.twitter.com/Q5IiONHmnr — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) February 4, 2024

Transcribing the message, it reads:

Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power. The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders. You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough’s coldest, wettest, snowiest, and windiest days. Your thoughtful letters oferred support, critique, and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet, and from your stadium seats. You traveled from coast to coast internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. You loved it! You gave your precious time, resources, and energy to our team. We appreciated it! Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory. You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them. I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments. THANK YOU ALL.

Belichick was known for not expressing much personality or giving much at his press conferences, so that quip, in particular, was pretty humorous. As far as the ‘Thank You’ messages go, Belichick hit on virtually every note. He made sure to thank the fans and express how grateful he and the Patriots teams of the past were for their appreciation.

All eyes will be on what Belichick does next. The former coach didn’t land a job in the NFL’s busiest coaching cycle in a long time. Several think that Belichick could move to broadcasting. NBC lead announcer Mike Tirico recently expressed that he would be “awesome” on television. Time will tell to see if that prediction comes to fruition.

[Phil Perry]