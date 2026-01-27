Bill BelichickCredit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

No NFL coach has ever arrived on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time with a better resume than Bill Belichick.

However, eight total Super Bowl championships apparently weren’t enough for the Hall’s voting committee.

In a stunning reveal by ESPN’s Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham, Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

According to their reporting, the longtime New England Patriots head coach fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility. Belichick found out on Friday when he received a phone call from a Hall representative.

“Six Super Bowls isn’t enough?” Belichick reportedly asked an associate. Along with the six titles he won with the Patriots, Belichick also won two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants. “What does a guy have to do?” he reportedly asked another associate.

One associate told ESPN that “Politics kept him out. He doesn’t believe this is a reflection on his accomplishments.”

The Hall’s voting committee is comprised mostly of veteran NFL reporters, as well as notable football figures, including general manager Bill Polian and former coach Tony Dungy.

According to Van Natta and Wickersham, sources tell them that “Spygate and Deflategate, the twin cheating scandals during the Patriots’ championship run, came up in deliberations among voters.” An anonymous voter told them that Polian, who was an executive with the rival Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts during the Patriots’ dynasty, suggested Belichick “wait a year” before induction as a cost for the Spygate scandal.

Longtime NFL writer Peter King, a 32-year Hall of Fame voter who didn’t cast a ballot this year, told ESPN: “Holy f*ck! Oh f*ck! … I’m very, very surprised. A lot of things happen in that room that are unexpected. And of course, this is a big surprise to me.”

Belichick was a finalist alongside Robert Kraft, the Patriots owner who helped oversee the New England dynasty with Belichick, but has since become a bitter rival. It’s not currently known whether Kraft, or any other finalist, received the votes for induction.

Belichick is currently the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. He had previously attempted to continue coaching in the NFL after he left the Patriots in 2024, but no opportunities emerged. The curmudgeonly coach has long had an adversarial relationship with the media.