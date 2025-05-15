Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As Bill Belichick does his best to dance around questions on Jordon Hudson, he tried to do the same when asked about a rumor involving Pamela Anderson as the North Carolina coach joined Dr. David Chao on the Pro Football Doc Podcast this week to continue his book tour.

During the interview, Belichick praised Chao’s history of injury analysis, which was interesting considering Chao’s history of scandals, lawsuits, and even being placed on five-year probation in 2014. Chao has resurfaced in recent years as a social media football injury expert in spite of his checkered past, even making appearances with Pat McAfee.

Joining Chao might seem like an unexpected book tour stop, but Belichick is surely looking for interviewers who are willing to avoid the topic of his 24-year-old girlfriend and her reportedly tumultuous relationship with the University of North Carolina.

The Pro Football Doc seemingly agreed to avoid questions about Hudson, but that didn’t preclude him from asking about Anderson.

Chao asked the current UNC head coach to confirm or deny a rumor that alleged he selected long-snapper David Binn to the Pro Bowl in 2006 because he was dating Anderson at the time.

“I’m gonna plead the fifth,” Belichick told Chao with a smile.

Binn told the story on Chao’s podcast a few years ago, saying Belichick asked him where Anderson was shortly after they arrived in Hawaii. And when Binn said she didn’t make the trip, the long-snapper alleges Belichick asked, “Remind me why the f*** I invited you out here then?”

Peyton Manning shared the same story on ESPN in 2022, claiming the former New England Patriots head coach thought players would enjoy getting a glimpse of Anderson at the hotel pool.

Although he already pleaded the fifth to Chao, Belichick did later offer up a soft confirmation on why he selected Binn to the Pro Bowl.

“All I’ll say, doc, is that was set up well before he was selected. What the terms of engagement were on that one,” he admitted. “I felt like we had a handshake agreement on that situation.”

Shortly before that Pro Bowl, Bill Belichick finalized a divorce with his wife of 29 years. But Jordon Hudson, who was five at the time, need not be jealous. Because having Pamela Anderson in Hawaii wasn’t for Belichick, of course, it was for the players.

As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Bill Belichick-David Chao podcast had just 106 views on YouTube. It’s clear that Belichick has a personal relationship with Chao, so maybe it’s the coach doing a friend a favor by making an appearance. But it’s the latest strange PR stop on his book tour. At least he wore a shirt without a hole in it this time.