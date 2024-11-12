Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

Bill Belichick made his usual stop on The Pat McAfee Show Monday and shared a funny anecdote about his former assistant and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban.

McAfee and Belichick were discussing situations where NFL owners might take things that people like McAfee and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky say on their respective shows and use them to question their coaches when the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach shared a story from his days with the Cleveland Browns when he would have to deal with asinine questions from his bosses.

"The worst that it ever was for me was the questions in Cleveland.. They asked if the guy who was running the defense really knew what he was doing.. Nick Saban was our defensive coordinator" 😂 Bill Belichick #PMSLive

“The worst that it ever was, for me honestly, were these two questions in Cleveland,” said Belichick. “‘You know, the guy that runs the defense, does he really know what he’s doing? Are you sure we’re okay on defense? You think maybe, you know, do you wanna maybe call some more of those defenses?’

“That’s Saban. Nick Saban is the defensive coordinator.”

That elicited a hearty laugh from McAfee before Belichick continued.

“‘Offensive line. I know we’re not the most talented offensive line, but what about the coaching? Are we okay on the coaching up there? I feel like we could maybe get a little more out of these guys with the coaching.’

“Now that’s [Iowa head coach] Kirk Ferentz and [longtime Fresno State coach] Pat Hill. Like, no, the problem is not the coaching. Of all the coaches to be asked about on the staff, the O-line and the defense was Saban, Ferentz, and Hill. That was mind-boggling.”

Of course, Nick Saban wasn’t the Nick Saban we know now when he was the defensive coordinator of the Browns. But still, it’s pretty absurd to think about given what he and the other two coaches have gone on to accomplish.

While the Browns didn’t do much under Belichick in those five years, the coaching staff is still something to marvel at. Along with the aforementioned coaches, it also included Al Groh, Ernie Adams, Jim Bates, and Chuck Bresnahan.

