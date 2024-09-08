Screen grab: ESPN College GameDay

A new report confirms Bill Belichick wants to return to the NFL coaching ranks in 2025, but states he will be “choosy” in finding the “right situation.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that “Belichick still would like to return as a head coach in 2025 if the right opportunity presents itself.”

In the meantime, the former New England Patriots head coach has been tackling a bewildering variety of media projects, but Schefter suggests there might be more to that busy schedule than just a desire to work.

“Belichick will be able to keep a close eye on the league through his media projects, tracking its players and readying himself to coach again,” the NFL insider wrote.

If you’re trying to keep track of Belichick’s burgeoning media career, there’s a lot to follow. He’ll appear on The Pat McAfee Show each Monday to start the show, reviewing the NFL weekend. He’s joining the ManningCast each Monday night in the first quarter. He’s appearing on The CW’s Inside the NFL.

More recently, SiriusXM announced that Belichick had joined the Let’s Go! podcast, with veteran sports journalist Jim Gray. He also will join Peyton Manning Fridays on ESPN+ for The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick, analyzing the next Monday Night Football broadcast.

Most recently, he joined the 33rd team as a strategic advisor.

Schefter’s report that the 72-year-old Belichick might be trying to parlay all those media appearances into a new coaching job makes sense. Many of those roles will keep him completely plugged into the NFL community. Even former head coaches with six Super Bowl trophies need to network to find a new job.

[ESPN]