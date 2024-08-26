Screen grab: ESPN College GameDay

Bill Belichick won’t be on an NFL sideline this fall for the first time since 1975, but he’s staying incredibly busy.

In addition to recurring roles on multiple ESPN properties and a weekly co-hosting role on a popular NFL recap show, SiriusXM on Monday announced that Belichick would join the Let’s Go! Podcast, hosted by longtime sports journalist Jim Gray.

Belichick will be joined on the panel by active Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby and retired NFL writer Peter King.

That podcast was previously hosted by none other than Tom Brady, the quarterback with whom Belichick won six Super Bowls in New England across two decades.

“I thank Tom for recommending me. When the opportunity was presented by Jim I said, Let’s Go,” Belichick said in a press release. “When people say, ‘Let’s Go!’ it conveys a sense of camaraderie and teamwork that all involved share the same goals and excitement. And that’s exactly how I feel to be joining the ‘Let’s Go!’ team at SiriusXM.”

Brady, who cohosted Let’s Go! with Gray and Larry Fitzgerald until taking his role as the top NFL game analyst at Fox this year, praised Belichick in a statement.

Brady also confirmed he will continue to make guest appearances on the show.

“For 20 years I threw the ball for Coach Belichick. Now I am passing the microphone to him on Let’s Go!” said Brady. “I will be listening every week as I know Bill and Jim will have lots of great conversations, and I’m looking forward to my guest appearances and joining them during the season.”

Many around the NFL assume the 72-year-old Belichick is embracing the media whole-heartedly to rehabilitate his image after a rough ending to his time with the New England Patriots.

At ESPN, Belichick will join The Pat McAfee Show each Monday to kick off the show, recapping the NFL weekend and the ManningCast each Monday night to set the stage for the game in the first quarter. Belichick will also be a panelist on The CW’s Inside the NFL with Chad Johnson, Ryan Clark and Chris Long.

Now, with Let’s Go, Belichick gets a chance to sit down with an active player and other old-heads to sift through the biggest storylines in the NFL each week.

