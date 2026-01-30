Credit: HawkCentral

While he’s most famous for his role as WWE superstar Big E, Ettore Ewen will soon be drawing on his past life as an NFL Draft prospect.

According to Variety, data analytics firm SumerSports is set to launch a new NFL Draft studio show called The Evaluation. Ewen, a former Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman, will host the show, which will begin its 10-week run on SumerSports’ YouTube channel beginning on Feb. 12.

SumerSports describes the show as combining “old-school football knowledge from seasoned NFL scouts & GMs with new-school analysis powered by SumerSports’ proprietary AI technologies.” The 10-week run will take it up to the 2026 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place April 23-25.

“In the financial world, data and deep experience are the keys to unlocking massive value — and The Evaluation is bringing that same powerful combination to football,” SumerSports co-founder Paul Tudor Jones said. “We’re blending seasoned NFL scouts and GMs — experts with over 500 years of combined experience — with the breakthrough power of SumerSports AI technologies. This isn’t just another sports show; it’s a window into the most sophisticated evaluation process in the game, proving that true success happens when instinct meets intelligence.”

Added Ewen: “The chance to converse with the brightest minds in the sport and work with the absurdly talented people at SumerSports is one I couldn’t pass up. We’re incredibly excited to offer fans a new spin on the evaluation process.”

As for the format, the show will consist of a mix of long-form interviews, data-focused segments and player evaluation segments with coaches and former players. Among those already advertised for appearances on the show are current and former NFL stars and coaches, including Eli Manning, Maxx Crosby, Joe Thomas, Luke Kuechly, Marshall Faulk, Howie Long, Steve Mariucci, Will Blackmon, and Steve Smith Sr.

Notably, Variety’s story also refers to Ewen as a “WWE Alum.” The former WWE champion hasn’t wrestled since breaking his neck during a match in March 2022.