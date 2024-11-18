Artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo Credit: Aaron E. Martinez USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyoncé will be part of the show when the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.

Netflix, which is streaming the game, announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night that Beyoncé will be performing at halftime of the game.

“BEYONCÉ/NFL Halftime Show – Ravens vs Texans/Christmas Day on Netflix,” the post said.

Beyoncé also shared the news on her X account.

“With Netflix and Beyoncé, the NFL kicks off what is expected to be a new holiday tradition, as Netflix has also announced NFL games for 2025 and 2026,” Amanda Richards of Netflix.com wrote. “Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, this year’s halftime show will be the first live performance of songs from genre-bending and record-breaking album Cowboy Carter.”

Getting Beyoncé is huge for the NFL and Netflix. She’s one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s also a natural fit for Beyoncé — a Houston native.

The added appeal of Beyoncé will put Netflix under an even greater watch.

Netflix was the streaming provider for Friday night’s fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. In terms of total numbers, it was a success for Netflix. But the streaming provider also experienced a plethora of streaming issues through the night, something Netflix’s Chief Technological Officer acknowledged.

This also isn’t Beyoncé’s first foray into NFL Halftime Shows. She was the featured performer at the Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Three years later, she was a guest performer with Coldplay during the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

