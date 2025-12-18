This week, we’re celebrating the highs, the lows, the best, and the worst of the year with The Awfulies. As we’ve done for the past four years, the Awful Announcing staff has cast its votes for who we think should take home the coveted golden microphone in a wide variety of categories across the sports media industry.

The initial post from PFT Commenter seemed like a parody.

But by the time the NFL Draft Scouting Combine had come to an end, the biggest story — at least in sports media circles — had nothing to do with Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, but rather a showdown at a Starbucks between two NFL insiders.

While there was no shortage of sports media beefs in 2025 (especially involving Pat McAfee), none was as bizarre as the tiff between Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz that ultimately resulted in a face-to-face confrontation at a downtown Indianapolis hotel coffee shop. The feud started with the NFL Network’s Rapoport and Schultz (then with Fox Sports) engaging in a source-off regarding the Las Vegas Raiders’ pursuit of Matthew Stafford, with both insiders authoring not-so-subtle subtweets directed at each other.

That seemed to be the end of the story, which was hardly the first time that two sports reporters had taken thinly veiled shots at one another. The sports media beef, however, got taken to another level when Barstool Sports’ PFT Commenter posted about “a serious big time media confrontation AT STARBUCKS,” with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio later confirming that it was, in fact, between Schultz and Rapoport.

Im hearing that there was literaly a serious big time media confrontation AT STARBUCKS between two NFL newsbreakers were NFL security has been asked to step in. More to come im sure — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) February 27, 2025

“Per multiple sources who witnessed the interaction, Jordan Schultz of Fox and Ian Rapport of NFL Media engaged in a verbal altercation on Wednesday afternoon at the Starbucks at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis,” Florio reported. “Schultz, we’re told, accosted Rapoport.”

Florio reported additional details about the incident, which was ultimately reported to NFL security. Per Florio:

We’re told that Rapoport was talking to an agent. Schultz approached Rapoport and said, “We need to talk.” (Or specific words to that effect.) Rapoport replied, we’re told, “We don’t need to talk.” (Or specific words to that effect.) Schultz then made accusations about Rapoport, we’re told. Rapoport, we’re told, regards the accusations as unfounded. The two men were essentially face to face. “If you have anything to say it to me, say it to my fucking face,” Schultz said, or specific words to that effect. “If this continues we’re going to have a f*cking problem.” (As noted below, Schultz does not recall using profanity.) Rapoport then asked Schultz to step back. “If this happens again, we’re gonna have f*cking problem,” Schultz said, or specific words to that effect. “Now I’ll step back.”

Both insiders confirmed the confrontation in subsequent interviews, with each downplaying it to varying degrees. Only adding to the intrigue was that the incident occurred at a Starbucks, as Schultz is the son of the coffee chain’s longtime former CEO, Howard Schultz.

In its aftermath, several media members were quick to poke fun at the confrontation, including on Inside the NBA. Meanwhile, Awful Announcing obtained a “chilling” photo from the exchange, showing Schultz smiling with his hands on his hips as he addresses Rapoport.

Photo of the incident between Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport that led to NFL security being called, per our sources pic.twitter.com/qYTcgnlheP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 28, 2025

All things considered, this sports media beef came and went without too much damage. Still, it might not be a bad idea for Starbucks locations in downtown Indianapolis to beef up their security ahead of the next NFL Draft Scouting Combine in February.