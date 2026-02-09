Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images (insert via James Guillory-Imagn Images)

There has always been a complicated professional relationship between reporters and coaches. That’s expected. That’s normal.

Reporters and coaches have different goals. The media strives to get as close to the truth as possible. Coaches strive to proactively protect their players and their organization by limiting what the media sees and hears. This often leads to ongoing arguments and occasional altercations. It can get uncomfortable and ugly.

Under the best of circumstances, both sides understand that each has a job to do and that there is mutual respect. Last week, we learned about two gestures of kindness from coaches toward media members covering their teams.

Below is the link to the video.



It includes my biggest “thank you” of all for the incredible generosity of two men Bengals fans know well for picking up the entire cost of Nicki’s Celebration of Life.



Just an amazing gesture.



4/5https://t.co/l03WuGsRKD — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) February 4, 2026

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan, the Bengals’ former offensive coordinator, paid for the entire celebration of life for Jay Morrison’s late wife, Nicki. Morrison works for Sports Illustrated and is a longtime reporter who has covered the Bengals for multiple outlets. His wife passed away unexpectedly in December.

“When I informed everyone who had paid for everything, I could hear the reactions buzzing through the room and saw people tearing up,” Morrison told the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway. “It was obvious everyone in attendance shared in my understanding and appreciation of what an incredibly thoughtful gesture it was.”

Another show of compassion came from Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery. After The Washington Post announced it was eliminating the sports department, many, including Capitals beat reporter Bailey Johnson, were out of a job.

#ALLCAPS Coach Spencer Carbery started this morning’s press conference by acknowledging @BaileyAJohnson_, who said she is among the journalists caught up in WaPo’s layoffs yesterday. “I would be remiss not to say something about Bailey not being here today. Getting to know her… — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 5, 2026

On Tuesday, Carbery opened his press conference by saying: “I would be remiss not to say something about Bailey not being here today. Getting to know her over the last two and a half years, I’m just thinking about her. And also know wherever her next stop is, whether it’s in the DC area or somewhere else, know she’ll do a fantastic job. She’s an incredible person and really, really good at what she does.”

Johnson responded on X: “I was so lucky to spend my time here covering a coach as kind, generous with his time, and sincere as Spencer Carbery. I learned from him every day, and it was a gift.”

Professional relationships between reporters and coaches can be complex and nuanced. Just because a reporter reports something a coach doesn’t like or a coach withholds information from a reporter doesn’t necessarily mean there is constant animosity. Each side picks and chooses its battles. Sometimes, both sides see each other as fellow human beings rather than adversaries.

Morrison and Johnson are going through difficult times. If you’ve been in similar situations, you know how meaningful any support can be. It doesn’t solve problems, but it makes you feel less alone in the world. Receiving acts of compassion from people who aren’t family or friends can be equally impactful.

Taylor and Carbery observed two people experiencing different types of loss. What these coaches did deserves applause.