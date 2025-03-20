The Cincinnati Bengals’ decision to sign stars Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals this week not only recharged their potent passing attack, it also gave the team plenty of ammo to troll media critics.
Chase and Higgins met the media Tuesday at Paycor Stadium to talk about their new deals. Chase is now signed through 2029 and his $161 million deal is the highest average annual salary for a non-quarterback in NFL history. Higgins’s deal, worth $115 million, runs through 2028.
Many NFL insiders and sports commentators had been saying for months that one or both deals wouldn’t happen. So on Wednesday, a day after that happy media conference, the Bengals decided to share some of those receipts.
The team posted a video on X, with a simple message (“Actions speak louder”) and video clips of Stephen A. Smith, Mike Florio, Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe claiming the team either could not, or would not, sign the pair of wide receivers to extensions.
“The Bengals wanted to create the impression they tried,” Florio said. “You didn’t try, you failed.”
The team also mixed in plenty of nasty comments from fans calling them out.
Actions speak louder. pic.twitter.com/meEGChNqci
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 20, 2025
McAfee quickly responded to the video, posting on X, “Bengals Social just dunked on me and a few others.”
Bengals Social just dunked on me and a few others… https://t.co/Y0jxiJ85lF pic.twitter.com/MVf3Qi1FVF
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 20, 2025
The team had taken a lot of heat in recent weeks after franchise tagging Higgins. Former Bengals star Chad Johnson called the team’s decision to tag him “disrespectful.” So this chance at redemption had to feel good for everyone associated with the Bengals.
Fans and local media praised the Bengals social media team for the post.
This is the best video you’ve ever made tbh
— Sara Elyse (@SaraElyse128) March 20, 2025
The social media team felt as good as anyone posting this video
Great work to all involved!
— Ohio Divided (@BuckeyeNatty) March 20, 2025