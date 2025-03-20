Ja’marr Chase reacts to Tee Higgins saying he plans to send his new money on an aquarium built into the wall of his home during a press conference to announce the signing of new contracts for Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Chase becomes the new highest-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ decision to sign stars Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals this week not only recharged their potent passing attack, it also gave the team plenty of ammo to troll media critics.

Chase and Higgins met the media Tuesday at Paycor Stadium to talk about their new deals. Chase is now signed through 2029 and his $161 million deal is the highest average annual salary for a non-quarterback in NFL history. Higgins’s deal, worth $115 million, runs through 2028.

Many NFL insiders and sports commentators had been saying for months that one or both deals wouldn’t happen. So on Wednesday, a day after that happy media conference, the Bengals decided to share some of those receipts.

The team posted a video on X, with a simple message (“Actions speak louder”) and video clips of Stephen A. Smith, Mike Florio, Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe claiming the team either could not, or would not, sign the pair of wide receivers to extensions.

“The Bengals wanted to create the impression they tried,” Florio said. “You didn’t try, you failed.”

The team also mixed in plenty of nasty comments from fans calling them out.

McAfee quickly responded to the video, posting on X, “Bengals Social just dunked on me and a few others.”

McAfee quickly responded to the video, posting on X, "Bengals Social just dunked on me and a few others."



The team had taken a lot of heat in recent weeks after franchise tagging Higgins. Former Bengals star Chad Johnson called the team’s decision to tag him “disrespectful.” So this chance at redemption had to feel good for everyone associated with the Bengals.

Fans and local media praised the Bengals social media team for the post.

