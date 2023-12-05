Credit: ESPN

NFL players seem to be finding new and exciting ways to celebrate touchdowns. Not all of it is going to work, but sometimes you’ve gotta push the envelope a little to see what happens.

That was the case Monday night when Cincinnati Bengals lineman Orlando Brown, Jr. had his big moment.

Early in the second quarter, the Bengals were down 7-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars when Joe Mixon marched into the endzone to tie things up. A group of Bengals players made for the back of the endzone and then put together a very impressively choreographed performance for the ESPN cameras.

Then, at the end of the show, Brown danced toward the camera and yelled “JACK***!” clear as day before running off.

So many questions. Who is the proverbial jackass in this scenario? Someone that Brown knows? An ex-lover? The literal cameraperson? ESPN reporter Ben Baby? We, the NFL audience, for being willing participants in this bloodsport? Perhaps it was a reference to Happy Gilmore? Or maybe the eponymous TV show and movie series led by Johnny Knoxville.

Who knew a touchdown celebration could elicit such deep thoughts, especially one so profane?

Perhaps we’ll find out the answer after the game. In the meantime, lost in all of this is that the Bengals really put together one heck of a touchdown dance and that shouldn’t be forgotten.

[ESPN, AA on Twitter]