Joe Burrow’s new haircut caused a buzz on social media Tuesday. Photo Credit: Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow’s hair is making news once again.

This time, it’s not some deep fake photo showing him with long, flowing locks like Anakin Skywalker. That was the case in late May. No, now the buzz surrounds his buzz cut, first seen Tuesday in a Cincinnati Bengals post on X.

Things feel right. Things feel normal. pic.twitter.com/2MVxaQ6SnJ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 23, 2024



The player once considered the heir apparent as the next great NFL quarterback looked more like the heir apparent to vintage Eminem. Many fans pointed out the striking resemblance between Burrow and the Real Slim Shady.

Joe Burrow channeling his inner ⁦@Eminem⁩ 1998 style these days. pic.twitter.com/r9BC6SpbRz — Matt Rodewald (@Matt_Rodewald) July 23, 2024



So how could this happen? Obviously, Burrow got a haircut. But is his barber a Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs fan? Or is there a more bizarre explanation?

Joe Burrow’s Barber posted this on his IG page with the quote…… “When your clippers slip out of your hand, and your client falls in bleach…….” #Bengals #RuleTheJungle

• pic.twitter.com/QyYOqNz33X — Jennifer Schultz (@Jennife45487237) July 23, 2024

Social media couldn’t stop talking.

Joe Burrow leading us all in to Paycor Week 1: pic.twitter.com/BEhO9rXR4s — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) July 23, 2024

Why is Joe Burrow’s hair a weekly talking point? https://t.co/OkBkjCNitj — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) July 23, 2024

Burrow must be loving that new Eminem album https://t.co/zGWURd42Cv — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) July 23, 2024

Home Alone 3: Lost in the Super Bowl #CTEPSN https://t.co/EVVF5Z1isH — AB (@AB84) July 23, 2024

It’s definitely a dramatically different look for Burrow from the faux photo that caused a stir just a few weeks ago.

TRENDING: #Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with very long hair pic.twitter.com/oEoEQwyK5b — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 20, 2024



[Cincinnati Bengals]