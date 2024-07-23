Joe Burrow Joe Burrow’s new haircut caused a buzz on social media Tuesday. Photo Credit: Cincinnati Bengals
NFLBy Arthur Weinstein on

Joe Burrow’s hair is making news once again.

This time, it’s not some deep fake photo showing him with long, flowing locks like Anakin Skywalker. That was the case in late May. No, now the buzz surrounds his buzz cut, first seen Tuesday in a Cincinnati Bengals post on X.


The player once considered the heir apparent as the next great NFL quarterback looked more like the heir apparent to vintage Eminem. Many fans pointed out the striking resemblance between Burrow and the Real Slim Shady.


So how could this happen? Obviously, Burrow got a haircut. But is his barber a Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs fan? Or is there a more bizarre explanation?

Social media couldn’t stop talking.

It’s definitely a dramatically different look for Burrow from the faux photo that caused a stir just a few weeks ago.


[Cincinnati Bengals]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein