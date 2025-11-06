Photo Credit: Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger threw shade at a former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate during his podcast, and that player proceeded to respond on social media.

On Tuesday’s edition of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback had an interesting way to describe the current Steelers situation for Aaron Rodgers compared to the situation Roethlisberger had to work with on the Steelers in 2021, his final NFL season.

“I still think it’s funny, because, like, they’ve given Aaron DK (Metcalf), all these things, and I got a center that had never played center before in my last year,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s amazing.”

Roethlisberger scanning, is he gonna check it down? No, he takes a shot downfield! pic.twitter.com/ig2n3t7kSM — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) November 5, 2025

The player that Roethlisberger is referring to is Kendrick Green, who started at center as a rookie for the Steelers in 2021. Green began his college career at Illinois as a defensive tackle before moving to the offensive line, where he spent most of his time at left guard. He only played three games at center in his 2020 junior season before entering the 2021 NFL Draft and went on to be a third-round pick by Pittsburgh.

Roethsliberger’s comments went viral, and Green responded to the clip on X.

“Damn talk about catching stays jeez Louise lol,” Green posted to X on Wednesday.

Damn talk about catching stays jeez Louise lol https://t.co/kZ7ZVkFCc4 — Kendrick J. Green (@The_fridge53) November 5, 2025

That’s a hilarious response by Green, who surely didn’t expect to be getting thrown under the bus on podcasts in 2025 from former quarterbacks about his 2021 rookie season.

Green was moved to left guard for the Steelers in 2021 and is currently on the practice squad for the Buffalo Bills, who list him as a center.