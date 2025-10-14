Credit: ESPN Chicago

This week on Monday Night Football, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams delivered perhaps the signature win of his career so far on the road against fellow 2024 draftee Jayden Daniels. Yet for much of the night on the call, ESPN game analyst Troy Aikman was quite critical of Williams.

Tuesday morning on ESPN Chicago, head coach Ben Johnson couldn’t help but throw a jab in Aikman’s direction. After all, his team won the game and has surprisingly moved to 3-2 after a rough start — yet Aikman was harping on the young QB’s play.

“It sounded like from that game the other night, a few people weren’t particularly pleased with how we are winning right now,” Johnson laughed. “I woke up this morning and my kids were watching the second half before school, so I heard some of the commentary.”

Troy Aikman getting called out by Ben Johnson 👀… “It sounded like from that game the other night, a few people weren’t particularly pleased with how we are winning right now. I woke up this morning and my kids were watching the second half before school, so I heard some of… https://t.co/hfol0zkzFl — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) October 14, 2025

Williams played a clean game, giving up zero turnovers and scoring two touchdowns while his defense and running game helped score an upset over the Washington Commanders. Aikman, however, was relatively unwilling to budge on his view of Williams despite the efficient victory.

During Williams’ second drive of the game, at which point the second-year QB already had more than 50 passing yards and three points on the board, Aikman commented that Williams was “off” after a single inaccurate pass.

Caleb Williams 6/8 56yds second drive of the game Troy Aikman “He’s been off tonight.” pic.twitter.com/PZ7LgFxxDh — Spartan Bear (@spartanbear34) October 14, 2025

Later, when Williams fumbled the ball on a snap, Bears fans noticed the discrepancy between what he said about that play compared with a similar bobble by Daniels.

Troy literally saying “yeah it’s wide yeah it’s hot but gotta secure the football” on a bad snap that Caleb did, in fact, finally secure just to make excuses for Jayden biffing the game away was perfect. https://t.co/TufddGWtmm — StartKyleOrton (@startkyIeorton) October 14, 2025

As Williams hit running back D’Andre Swift for a long, go-ahead touchdown, Aikman went out of his way to credit Swift for the play over the play-caller or Williams.

Troy Aikman hasn’t added anything to a broadcast he’s ever done. 🤦‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/ZJjUtErMNd — 🎙Bauer (@BauerOnTheMic) October 14, 2025

In the waning moments of the game as Chicago aimed for a last-minute win, Aikman partially blamed Williams for a drop by receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, even as announcer Joe Buck called it a “drop.”

Olamide Zaccheaus with a horrible drop. Troy Aikman blames Caleb Williams “It hits him high on his shoulder pads.” Unreal. pic.twitter.com/vYtwVpphOK — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) October 14, 2025

Fan bases are often sensitive to the tone of a color commentator’s analysis, but in this case, Aikman did seem to have an anti-Williams bent.

We already know that Johnson will show his emotions in the heat of a game, so it is no surprise that he would go to bat for Williams and against Aikman when the moment called for it.