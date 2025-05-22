After Bears coach Ben Johnson met with reporters, one person in the room was heard saying "I love this guy" about the coach. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images May 9, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson (R) speaks during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
While we’ll have to wait until the fall to see if Ben Johnson will be the coach to finally get the Chicago Bears going in the right direction, he’s already made quite an impression with at least one person who covers the team.

Johnson spoke with reporters on Wednesday, with the team’s offseason naturally being the primary focus. He wrapped things up by answering questions about the Tush Push not being banned by saying he doesn’t care much for the play anyway and is more focused on big, explosive plays. After saying that, Johnson walked away from the podium.

As the coach left the press conference, a reporter was heard saying Johnson, “I love this guy. I love him.”

Marc Silverman of ESPN Chicago’s Waddle and Silvy later confirmed on X that he said it.

Silverman also noted that it was “Not an accident.”

At the risk of pouring cold water on the situation, we have to point out that a reporter’s reason for liking a coach won’t necessarily intersect with a fan’s reason for liking a coach. That said, it’s not a bad thing. At least we know that this Chicago reporter is more impressed with Johnson than a reporter in Cleveland was with new Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

And if nothing else, Johnson seems to have at least one ally in the media room.

