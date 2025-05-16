Screengrab via FS1

The Chicago Bears were a dumpster fire crashing into a train wreck in 2025. And now we know much more about the inner workings of the disastrous season thanks to a bombshell report from Seth Wickersham about Caleb Williams in an upcoming book.

According to Wickersham, Caleb Williams and his father Carl were so concerned with being drafted by the inept Bears organization that they explored legal action to avoid the draft, trying to force a move elsewhere, and even playing for a season in the UFL.

In the end, all of their concerns were proven right.

In spite of Williams’ best efforts, the Bears suffered through a ten game losing streak after starting 4-2 before finally ending the season with a win. And those losses featured one example of coaching malpractice and dysfunction after another. It was so bad even Chicago media personalities were calling the team a “national embarrassment.”

But perhaps the biggest revelation from Wickersham about the Bears is that Caleb Williams watched film during his rookie season alone with practically no coaching, leadership, or guidance from head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Enter Ben Johnson.

The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator was the hottest coaching candidate on the market and he willingly joined the Bears franchise that has been an offensive graveyard. And now he has to deal with a report that his franchise quarterback didn’t want to be there and may be scarred beyond repair thanks to his predecessors.

Johnson sat down with Colin Cowherd just hours after the ESPN report became public. And when asked about everything circling around his quarterback, he responded in the best way possible for Bears fans to hear.

Colin Cowherd referenced this during his interview with Ben Johnson today discussing Caleb Williams. https://t.co/KqvHJft7x6 pic.twitter.com/gAhro0KqYd — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) May 15, 2025

“I see this as, what a great opportunity we have to do something that has really never been done. There hasn’t been a 4,000 yard passer here in this franchise and I think Caleb’s going to be the first one. And one of many years, many seasons to come where he’s able to accomplish that feat,” Johnson said.

“I see a chance for greatness here for him. He’s been communicated that way and he feels the same way. I don’t know what’s gone on prior to him joining the organization but he is very proud to be a Chicago Bear. That’s what our conversations have included and he’s really excited to get to work right now to be the best version of himself for 2025,” he added.

What more could a Chicago Bears fan ask for from their new head coach? Caleb Williams had his fair share of struggles during his rookie season but his overall stat line was much better than it could or should have been given what was happening around him.

Now that he appears to have a competent head coach, hopefully we will have the chance to see the Caleb Williams that was pegged as a generational prospect while at USC. At the very least, hopefully Chicago can have as many 4,000 yard passers as they have popes.