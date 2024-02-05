Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson speaks at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

The Washington Commanders’ head coaching search finally came to an end late last week when the team announced they would be hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

It was quite a journey to get to Quinn, as it seemed as though Washington was focused on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who had informed the team he was planning to stay with the Lions causing the Commanders to shift focus elsewhere.

On Monday, The Athletic’s Ben Standig and Dianna Russini published a story about how Quinn’s arrival in Washington transpired. One of the key points revolved around the league’s sentiment towards Johnson at the moment.

Ben Johnson's agent shared his plans to stay in Detroit by texting Washington officials while the Commanders’ group was on a flight to Michigan. League sources shared one unified sentiment: The Commanders got screwed, write @BenStandig and @DMRussini.https://t.co/UVNwAYAyFA pic.twitter.com/I30oolPaRY — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 5, 2024

Johnson reportedly didn’t tell the Commanders he was planning to stay in Detroit until his agent texted Washington representatives while they were already on the plane to Michigan to interview him, which has led to multiple unnamed NFL sources taking anonymous shots at how the 37-year-old conducted himself.

One high-ranking executive called it “a poor choice” to inform Commanders’ representatives in the way Johnson did, while they were already in the air, but also attempted to understand Johnson’s line of thinking, saying, “I get a feeling he still thinks he needs time. Who knows?”

League sources all shared the sentiment that Washington got screwed. One other official that Standig and Russini talked to called Johnson’s actions “simply outrageous” and said it isn’t “how you conduct business” in the NFL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who has been accused of carrying water for NFL front offices before, also took Johnson to task over the way he handled communication with the Commanders.

"The Ben Johnson and Washington situation didn't work out how a lot of people thought it would.. The Commanders found out while they were on the plane from media reports" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JvRvLx5QE6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2024

Yahoo’s senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson had a different read on the situation, however. “Commanders — or a proxy — are engaging in a campaign of score-settling with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. It’s a bad look. If you’re *that* pissed about the pursuit, cross him off your list and move on. Retribution on this level just tells people you’re vindictive,” Johnson posted on X Monday morning.

#Commanders — or a proxy — are engaging in a campaign of score-settling with #Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. It’s a bad look. If you’re *that* pissed about the pursuit, cross him off your list and move on. Retribution on this level just tells people you’re vindictive. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 5, 2024

For the Commanders in particular, this is the sort of pettiness and vindictiveness that many would have expected from Dan Snyder and the previous ownership group. Regardless of whether Johnson was in the right to act how he did, he has a right to turn down the job, and Washington still dragging him through the mud while the team has another head coach who should be the focus instead issue is cheap.

It’s impossible to say if this will affect Johnson’s pursuit of future head coaching jobs, but if Detroit continues its trend and has a third straight top-five offense under Johnson next year, it’s unlikely his decision to spurn Washington will be remembered or even considered in the next coaching cycle.

[The Athletic] [Charles Robinson]