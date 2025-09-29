Credit: CBS Sports

Ben Johnson’s Chicago Bears survived 25-24 on Sunday when they blocked a Las Vegas Raiders’ field goal attempt with less than a minute to play.

It was a thrilling finish to seal Chicago’s second win of the season, but things didn’t look like they’d end that way after the first half.

At the half, the Bears had garnered two rushing yards, 100 total yards of offense, failed in two trips to the endzone, and trailed 14-9.

When Johnson returned to the field for the second half, CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala asked him a few standard questions, including what he told his team in the locker room to try and get them back on track. Johnson talked over her a bit up top, but they ultimately settled into a rhythm. Her final question, however, seemed to bother the Bears’ coach.

Ben Johnson didn’t seem thrilled with his team coming out of halftime. @AKinkhabwala caught up with the Bears head coach. pic.twitter.com/ZQRhZDIQDt — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 28, 2025

“Do you need to change what you’re doing?” Kinkhabwala asked.

“I don’t know, you think so?” he answered.

Kinkhabwala chuckled a bit before Johnson added, “We’re gonna be just fine.”

The camera started to cut away at that point, but many watching the interview interpreted Johnson’s body language as conveying a little more than his words did.

Yeah, Ben Johnson didn’t love this. pic.twitter.com/qgUiM2QkOm — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) September 28, 2025

I’m convinced Ben Johnson hates everybody in the world pic.twitter.com/S3Rxmhwlqj — jack (@jack_bfr) September 28, 2025

After watching the whole interview, Ben Johnson was tripping. 1: Reporters don’t want to talk to losing coaches, they have to. 2: Ben Johnson wouldn’t even let her ask the question, he just kept trying to talk over her. 3: She asked, “do you need to change what you’re doing?”… pic.twitter.com/O4rDe85nnD — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 29, 2025

I don’t like this one bit from Ben Johnson with the reporter Aditi VIDEO pic.twitter.com/mut6n2HjRb — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 28, 2025

Johnson appeared to be in a much better mood at the end of the game when the Bears blocked the field goal to clinch the victory.

The first-year Chixago coach still has a ways to go before he proves he’s the right guy to lead the Bears back to glory. In the meantime, he’s starting to build a reputation for not having a lot of patience for reporters. If things go sideways, that’s the kind of thing that will come back to bite you.