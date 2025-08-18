Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

If this being a quarterback thing doesn’t work out, Ben DiNucci might have a future in news breaking.

The 28-year-old journeyman took to X on Monday to announce that he had signed with the Atlanta Falcons. This has become more commonplace with fringe roster players announcing their personal news before Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport can. We’ve seen that with Cordarrelle Patterson announcing that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be releasing him last month, and Quandre Diggs announcing he’d be signing with the Tennessee Titans ahead of last season.

Now, it’s DiNucci’s turn.

In needing a body for its final preseason game, the Falcons turned to a familiar name for NFL fans. Already set under center with Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, and Easton Stick, Atlanta waived/injured quarterback Emory Jones, who snapped the ball during the unprecedented running clock earlier this preseason, and brought on DiNucci.

Football news. I signed with the Falcons this morning. Source – myself (credible) — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) August 18, 2025

DiNucci took care of sourcing himself – “credible”— to avoid the literally “us the Blue Jays” meme.

DiNucci was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During the COVID-19-affected season, the former James Madison star appeared in three games (one start) as a rookie, completing 23 of 43 passes for 219 yards during that unencumbered stretch.

From there, he settled into a familiar role on practice squads, bouncing around the league with multiple teams. His most notable run came in the XFL, where he threw for a league-best 2,671 yards, leading the league in attempts, completions, and interceptions, in his lone season with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

That spring, he was released from his XFL deal to pursue NFL opportunities, which led to short stints with the Broncos, Bills, and, most recently, the Saints.

Now, he’ll try to carve out a spot with the Falcons. If it ends the way his other chances have, at least he’s proven he can always break the news himself.