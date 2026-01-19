Credit: CBS Sports HQ

Saturday night, Ben DiNucci discussed the situation surrounding the Denver Broncos after they advanced to the AFC Championship despite losing quarterback Bo Nix.

By Sunday, he had signed with the Broncos as a quarterback option.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Broncos had signed DiNucci to their practice squad a day after Nix went down with an ankle injury in the waning moments of their 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round.

Initially drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, DiNucci has had a journeyman quarterback career, with included stints with the Broncos, Bills, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons.

Ben DiNucci was doing studio work for CBS yesterday and reacting to Bo Nix’s injury… Now joining the Broncos: https://t.co/osIF5ZGxOX pic.twitter.com/0VmkNWz0ws — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2026

DiNucci had been working for CBS Sports HQ as a football analyst and took part in a discussion about the Broncos and what they might do next, given Nix’s injury at such a critical time.

Turns out the answer was to sign him.

It has come to my attention that a team may be in need of my services… Good thing my schedule is open this week. Broncos country… Let’s go get a Super Bowl ? pic.twitter.com/4DVBWYzmRS — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) January 18, 2026

The Broncos have said they plan to start Jarrett Stidham in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, with Sam Ehlinger as the primary backup. DiNucci would be the third-string option as of now, presuming he’s activated for the game.