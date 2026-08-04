Credit: Devan Kaney on X

Former WIP Philadelphia Eagles sideline reporter Devan Kaney was among those laid off by Audacy earlier this year.

However, the Philly sports mainstay didn’t have to wait too long for a new gig, though it was one that took her away from the City of Brotherly Love. She announced last month that she was heading to The Windy City, where she is now the Chicago Bears reporter for Fox Chicago.

While most people would presumably be understanding of Kaney’s predicament and her need to find gainful employment after being laid off, it sounds like several Philadelphians have been giving her a hard time on social media over the move. One, in particular, set the 35-year-old reporter off on Monday.

“Enjoy your Cubs, White Sox, Bears, Bulls & Blackhawks you Philly turncoat,” wrote a fan at Kaney on X. “I guess everyone has a price.”

“Yeah a price like getting paid a living wage,” replied Kaney. “Getting real sick of Philly people attacking me for doing what’s best for my career. Maybe turn your attention inwards and ask why Philly sports media has so few opportunities for women or people of color instead.”

Kaney received tons of support from Philadelphia folks and fellow media members over the clap back.

Along with her role as an Eagles reporter, Kaney had worked as a weekend anchor and reporter for Fox 29 and as an in-arena host for the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Kaney previously said she was “blindsided” by the layoff, which came not long after she re-signed with Audacy.

“It was naive of me to assume I was more valued than I was,” Kaney told bizjournals.com.