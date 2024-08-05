CREDIT: Chicago Bears

The NFL Top 100 list, an annual player-voted ranking of NFL players, was released last week. As is the case every year, players who were excluded are starting to speak out about the snubs.

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was named to his first career Pro Bowl team in 2023 and received his first career All-Pro nod, wasn’t pleased to learn he hadn’t made the list.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on being left off the NFL Top 100 list: “It’s bullshit.. Aaron Rodgers didn’t even play last year and he made the list.” pic.twitter.com/V53PIborgb — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 4, 2024

“It’s bull****. I don’t know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and you’re not a top 100 guy. I could have been 101, I guess. Aaron Rodgers didn’t even play in the season and he was voted. But hey, everybody makes mistakes. It ain’t just the media. Players, clearly, if they voted for this they made some f****** mistakes,” Johnson told reporters.

Johnson was then asked if he felt disrespected by something like this.

“It’s disrespectful. It’s disrespectful. I got out there and line up and I know receivers go out there and can’t say I’m not one of the best people they play against… Just to see it. Ain’t no way 100 guys are better. Ain’t no way. Especially guys who were hurt and didn’t play? Ain’t no way,” the 2020 second-round draft pick added.

