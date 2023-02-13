Patrick Mahomes with Erin Andrews
FoxNFLBy Sean Keeley on

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons right after winning NFL MVP for the second time in his still-young career. Not too shabby for the guy drafted 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. You’d have to imagine the nine teams that passed on Mahomes before that have to be kicking themselves about it and you would be right, especially if you consider the way Chicago Bears fans reacted to it coming up in an interview on Super Bowl Sunday.

Before the Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes sat down with Fox’s Erin Andrews for an exclusive interview. During the chat, Andrews asked the quarterback about the possibility that he could have been drafted by the Bears instead of the Chiefs, as Mahomes’ father claimed last week they expected.

“I have the greatest appreciation for the spot that I landed, the people I have around me,” said Mahomes, who hailed working with head coach Andy Reid as a critical part of his success.

Mahomes might be pretty happy with the way things turned out but Bears fans certainly would like to forget that they drafted Mitch Trubisky instead of him and Deshaun Watson. And plenty of Chicago fans took to social media to share their annoyance with the reminder of what could have been.

The Bears currently have Justin Fields and the possibility of drafting another superstar quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, but 2017 will always be something that they’d rather not be reminded about.

[Fox]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley