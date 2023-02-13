On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons right after winning NFL MVP for the second time in his still-young career. Not too shabby for the guy drafted 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. You’d have to imagine the nine teams that passed on Mahomes before that have to be kicking themselves about it and you would be right, especially if you consider the way Chicago Bears fans reacted to it coming up in an interview on Super Bowl Sunday.

Before the Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes sat down with Fox’s Erin Andrews for an exclusive interview. During the chat, Andrews asked the quarterback about the possibility that he could have been drafted by the Bears instead of the Chiefs, as Mahomes’ father claimed last week they expected.

“I have the greatest appreciation for the spot that I landed, the people I have around me,” said Mahomes, who hailed working with head coach Andy Reid as a critical part of his success.

Mahomes might be pretty happy with the way things turned out but Bears fans certainly would like to forget that they drafted Mitch Trubisky instead of him and Deshaun Watson. And plenty of Chicago fans took to social media to share their annoyance with the reminder of what could have been.

Erin Andrews asked Patrick Mahomes "have you ever thought what would have happened if you had went to Chicago?" because she just really wanted to twist that knife and make it hurt worse — Cara C❄️❄️per (@caramariecooper) February 12, 2023

“Have you ever thought, what if i had gone to Chicago?” – Erin Andrews to Mahomes. Why she do that? pic.twitter.com/ZKpN4CGsWd — Asst GM of CTE Ball (@CNN_90) February 12, 2023

Erin Andrews reminding us that Patrick Mahomes could have ended up in Chicago pic.twitter.com/eujt5oplhl — Matthew Tolly (@TheBigMT_06) February 12, 2023

.@ErinAndrews to @PatrickMahomes: “Have you thought ‘What if you had gone to Chicago’”

The reaction: pic.twitter.com/L1tiN2IecE — John V. Moore (@johnvmoore) February 12, 2023

The Bears currently have Justin Fields and the possibility of drafting another superstar quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, but 2017 will always be something that they’d rather not be reminded about.

[Fox]