Credit: Fox Sports

The Chicago Bears defeated the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime on Saturday night, capping an epic NFC North showdown.

Even though the Packers lost Jordon Love to a concussion in the second quarter, Malik Willis threw a third-quarter touchdown to appear to set Green Bay up for the big road victory, furthering their ongoing dominance of the Bears.

However, after Chicago recovered an onside kick with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bears went on a drive that ended with a Jahdae Walker touchdown reception, sending the game to overtime.

After Willis fumbled the snap on fourth-and-1, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw a beautiful 46-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore to complete the comeback and secure the huge win.

Afterward, Moore spoke with Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi and minced no words when it came to explaining what happened.

“A lot of ups and downs on our side, but we flowed to the end,” Moore said of how the Bears were able to win. “Made this sh*t happen.”

He was then asked to explain how the winning pass play worked.

“We’ve worked on it in practice,” said Moore. “I seen the look. Nobody back deep. I just got to run my a** off. You know, catch the ball for Caleb?”

Given that Green Bay has dominated Chicago in recent years, Moore was asked what it was like to beat the Packers in such a critical home game.

“It means a lot,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s F the Packers, always.”

With that, Moore ended the interview, yelling “MY BOYS!” as loud as he could and ran off to celebrate with his teammates—the perfect post-game interview.