The Buffalo Bills are gearing up to host the New England Patriots on Saturday as part of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. As you might expect, it’s going to be a cold one in Western New York.

As you might not expect, there’s a unique way for NFL players to deal with that cold, at least according to Bart Scott.

The ESPN analyst and former NFL linebacker chimed in with his recommendation during Thursday morning’s Get Up! when Dianna Russini was discussing Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen’s issues with playing in cold weather.

Scott’s recommendation? Pop a Viagra.

“Josh Allen listening? Can people get this message to him? Vi-a-gra. Take a viagra before the game, baby.”

“Can I give you a suggestion for him?” Scott asked Russini. “Josh Allen listening? Can people get this message to him? Vi-a-gra. Take a Viagra before the game, baby. That’ll get that circulation going right.”

“I don’t have any medical background, so I don’t really have a response to that,” Russini said as the show’s other analysts laughed off-camera.

“A lot of us take Viagra,” Scott claimed. “Viagra was first a heart medicine, right? So, it builds up circulation, which makes sure it gets circulation to the feet.”

“Big Wood, you ever take Viagra?” Scott asked Damien Woody, who didn’t stop laughing long enough to answer.

Russini, who had spoken with Allen beforehand about what he planned to do to deal with the frigid temperatures, said that the quarterback did not seem to infer that he would be taking Viagra or anything like it, so clearly he’s unaware of this strategy.

“I don’t think he’s going to necessarily be taking Viagra…he didn’t share that with me.”

Instead, per Russini, Allen’s plan is to stand near a heater when possible. Hey, to each their own.

That said, Buffalo Bills beat writer Jay Skurski decided to check with some of the Bills players to see if they might actually consider this option on Saturday, which is when he learned that, in this instance, popping a little blue pill might actually do more harm than good.

